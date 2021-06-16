'Imminent delivery' | Indy first responders help mother give birth to baby girl

They got halfway down the driveway before Marissa jumped out of the car and said "nope, we're not going to make it....call 911".

INDIANAPOLIS — A touching moment was caught on camera Tuesday when a group of Indianapolis first responders met a baby girl they helped deliver after her mom went into labor weeks before her due date.

Three firefighters, a dispatcher and a paramedic met the little girl they delivered on Friday, May 14th, which was three weeks ahead of her planned arrival.

Just before 4 a.m., Mike and Marissa Wheeler made a valiant attempt to get to the hospital, after Marissa went into full labor. They got halfway down the driveway before Marissa jumped out of the car and said "nope, we're not going to make it....call 911".

Their call was answered by Eamon Clark, an Indianapolis Fire Department dispatcher.

"With his calm, professional and compassionate demeanor, Eamon gave Mike specific instructions to help assess Marissa's condition, reassure her and keep Marissa calm as they awaited the crew's arrival," IFD said in a Facebook post.

Eamon stayed on the phone with the expectant parents until firefighters Chris Williams and Eric Owens and paramedic Mike Roethler arrived at the Wheeler's home and spoke with the couple.

Meanwhile, another paramedic, Heather Hart, was on her way. She got there in five minutes and the group worked together to prepare for "imminent delivery," IFD said.

And delivery really was imminent. The Wheeler's baby was ready to join the world.

In just about 15 minutes, Kynleigh Rose Wheeler made her entrance weighing in at 7lb 8oz and 18.5 inches long.

Indy first responders meet mom, baby girl they helped deliver 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

In that moment, 4-year-old Braelynn Wheeler became a big sister, and Mike and Marissa became new parents in the comfort of their home.

After Kynleigh's birth, Mike and Marissa reached out to IFD asking if they could meet the firefighters, medic and dispatcher who helped bring their daughter into the world.