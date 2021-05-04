Marion County Sheriff called to end ICE holds during virtual town hall

Immigrants and faith leaders will hold a "Freedom Together" virtual town hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Immigrant Coalition of Faith in Indiana plans to ask the Marion County sheriff to quit holding immigrants at the request of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling the practice "unconstitutional."

The group will hold a "Freedom Together" virtual town hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to urge the sheriff to advance a "set of local, state, and national policies aimed at a more just and inclusive Indiana."

U.S. Congressman from Indiana Andre Carson will be the event's keynote speaker. Carson was one of a handful of Democrats who called on President Joe Biden to include a pathway to citizenship for essential workers in his 'Build Back Better" plan, which is currently being negotiated in Congress.