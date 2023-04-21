'I'm a doctor!' | Kids inspired to join medical field at Black Medical Heroes Youth Summit

Kids like Royal Aramide, 5, were inspired to become doctors at a unique summit on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Hoosiers are on a mission to help increase the pool of healthcare workers.

On Friday, the Indianapolis Public Library hosted the Black Medical Heroes Youth Summit.

The library partnered with the Metropolitan Indianapolis Central Indiana Area Health Education Center and the University of Indianapolis to provide hands-on experiences to teach students about the medical field.

Royal Aramide, 5, found out what an owl ate based on the type of bone she found.

"I found this. Wait - it's a rat!" said Aramide.

Although the summit focused on middle and high school students, and meant to attract children as young as eight years old, Royal's mom was thankful her daughter was accepted.

"I just wanted to expose her to a lot of things at an early age," said Rochelle Aramide.

Rochelle Aramide bought Royal her very own white coat and made her a pediatrician's badge with her photo on it.

"I'm a doctor and I'm a help the city!" said Royal Aramide."I love helping people and I love saving people."

There is a critical need for healthcare workers, especially Black Americans.

"Those communities are the ones that are having worst health outcomes and so we need people that live in those communities to be clinicians to help solve these really complicated problems," said Chemen Neal, an OB/GYN at IU and executive associate dean for equity and inclusion.

Others say the summit will help dispel stereotypes in the Black community.

"We either are considered to be not smart enough or not gifted enough so we want to show our patrons, the community you know that we are," said Jacquelyn Green, circulation coordinator for the Indianapolis Public Library.

Neal encouraged those who attended that they are capable of anything they put their minds to.

"A lot of people feel like they don't have what it takes to complete medical school or to be a physician," she said.

Neal also shared her path to medicine.

"I come from rural community and I also grew up in an urban community and so I'm able to share that experience and say, 'Hey I'm just like you and I'm doing great and I really like what I'm doing and I love healthcare and you're so important and we need all of you,'" said Neal.

Amoni Taylor wants to follow her family's legacy.

"I don't see that many Black nurses and doctors that much so for me to be in the health field in the future I feel like that's a step up for the African-American community," said Taylor.