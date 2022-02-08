Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, to speak at YMCA lecture series in Indianapolis

Shabazz will speak at the first event of the this year's Monster Meeting lecture series at the OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X and award-winning author, will serve as a speaker at the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis' Monster Meeting lecture series.

Shabazz will speak at the first event of this year's series at the OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m. The location is at 5315 Lafayette Road on the northwest side of Indianapolis, just north of 52nd Street.

Shabazz, a professor and motivational speaker, "preserves the legacy of her parents by dedicating herself to institution building and intergenerational leadership development with the tenants of diversity, equity, and inclusion," the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis said in a statement.

The Monster Meeting series focuses on racial reconciliation in Indianapolis and beyond.