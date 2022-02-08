x
Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, to speak at YMCA lecture series in Indianapolis

Shabazz will speak at the first event of the this year's Monster Meeting lecture series at the OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA.
Credit: AP/Craig Ruttle
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, speaks about her father and family with a mural depicting their lives behind her, as family, activists, actors, and politicians remembered the civil rights leader during a ceremony at the New York site in Harlem where he was killed 50 years earlier to the day. Shabazz and prize-winning authors Gary Paulsen and M.T. Anderson are among the 10 nominees on the National Book Awards' long list for young people's literature, the National Book Foundation announced, Monday, Sept. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X and award-winning author, will serve as a speaker at the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis' Monster Meeting lecture series.

Shabazz will speak at the first event of this year's series at the OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m. The location is at 5315 Lafayette Road on the northwest side of Indianapolis, just north of 52nd Street.

Shabazz, a professor and motivational speaker, "preserves the legacy of her parents by dedicating herself to institution building and intergenerational leadership development with the tenants of diversity, equity, and inclusion," the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis said in a statement.

The Monster Meeting series focuses on racial reconciliation in Indianapolis and beyond.

To learn more about the lecture series and to register for free tickets to attend in-person or virtually, visit monstermeeting.org.

