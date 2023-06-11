Illness prevented a young girl from a school event, so Plainfield police stepped up to help

Plainfield police taught Elayah, 7, some basic commands typically used by K-9 officers during a heartwarming visit.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — When a young girl couldn't make it to a school event, the Plainfield Police Department stepped in to help.

7-year-old Elayah, who was unable to leave her home due to being on palliative care with a terminal prognosis, could not attend her school's Public Safety Day, according to a post from the Plainfield Police Department.

Specifically, Elayah wanted to see the K-9s. So, if she couldn't go to them, the officers would go to her.

Officers Tony Hawk, Logan Westerfield, and Isaiah Mizell, accompanied by Dixie The Praying Dog and her handler, joined Officer Prichard for a special visit, the department said.

For the next half hour, Elayah learned about K-9s and learned some basic commands typically used by officers..

Photos of the sweet moments were shared on social media.

"You never know how someone’s life may be impacted by a simple act of kindness - more importantly, how your life may be impacted," the department said in the post.