x
Illness prevented a young girl from a school event, so Plainfield police stepped up to help

Plainfield police taught Elayah, 7, some basic commands typically used by K-9 officers during a heartwarming visit.
Credit: Plainfield Police Department

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — When a young girl couldn't make it to a school event, the Plainfield Police Department stepped in to help. 

7-year-old Elayah, who was unable to leave her home due to being on palliative care with a terminal prognosis, could not attend her school's Public Safety Day, according to a post from the Plainfield Police Department. 

Specifically, Elayah wanted to see the K-9s. So, if she couldn't go to them, the officers would go to her. 

Credit: Plainfield PD

Officers Tony Hawk, Logan Westerfield, and Isaiah Mizell, accompanied by Dixie The Praying Dog and her handler, joined Officer Prichard for a special visit, the department said. 

For the next half hour, Elayah learned about K-9s and learned some basic commands typically used by officers..

Photos of the sweet moments were shared on social media. 

"You never know how someone’s life may be impacted by a simple act of kindness - more importantly, how your life may be impacted," the department said in the post

You can see more photos of the interaction here

