Illness kills penguins at Lafayette's Columbian Park Zoo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An illness has wiped out nearly the entire penguin population at an Indiana zoo.

Six of the African penguins at the Columbian Park Zoo in Lafayette died several weeks ago, and the zoo's other penguins are fighting for their lives.

Heather Woody, the Columbian Park Zoo’s head zoo keeper, told the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Board on Monday that three remaining penguins have “showed an increase in weight and activity.” The Journal & Courier reports that officials are hopeful the three remaining penguins will recover.

It was just five months ago that the zoo welcomed a whole colony of African penguins, who would waddle and swim while educating and entertaining families every day. They quickly became the zoo's most popular attraction.

"This exhibit was years in the making and the community was so excited for it," said Samantha Haville.

Which is why what's happening here lately has been so tough for so many.

In late October, "Flash" started getting sick and died days later. Others got sick, too, and it wasn't long before veterinarians figured out what likely was wrong.

"A blood test resulted avian malaria," Haville said.

We want to provide an update regarding our three remaining penguins. Our staff continues to monitor the birds closely,... Posted by Columbian Park Zoo on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Avian malaria is a parasitic disease which is transmitted through mosquito bites, and penguins are considered particularly susceptible.

Within days, six of the penguins had died. The three remaining penguins are in critical condition.

"We do have a long road ahead of us and we're hoping for the best, but anything can happen, so we are taking it one day at a time," said Haville.

On Facebook, the zoo thanked the community for all the support they've gotten, including pictures and cards filled with words of encouragement.

This has been very devastating for our staff, so we really, really appreciate the support we've received from the community," Haville said.