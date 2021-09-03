Illinois man killed in I-70 crash in Henry County

State police said the semi driver traveling west failed to notice traffic that was slowed in a construction zone.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver died in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday after reportedly driving into the back of traffic slowed in a construction zone.

According to Indiana State Police, 68-year-old Radenko Dzamic of Lyons, Illinois was driving west on I-70 in Henry County when he failed to notice the slowed traffic and struck the rear of another semi. That semi was pushed into the rear of a third tractor-trailer by the impact of the crash.

Dzamic was found unresponsive in the cab of his semi when Henry County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene. The damage caused by the crash also prevented deputies from being able to get the driver out of the cab.

He was later pronounced dead by the Henry County coroner.

The crash happened around noon at the 124-mile marker, closing the interstate for more than four hours.