'I'll probably cry' | Super fan Giovanni has high hopes for his Eagles this weekend

Gio and his family live in Noblesville and are headed to Glendale this weekend, thanks to a couple of huge gifts.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One of the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest fans lives right here in Central Indiana.

We caught up with Giovanni Hamilton as he prepares for the trip of a lifetime.

Tucked away in the bedroom of his Noblesville home, 15-year-old Giovanni is in high demand.

During his lunch break from online school, he’s being interviewed by an East Coast TV station.

“I am just super-excited, super-blessed to be able to have this opportunity,” he said.

His room tells the story: Gio is an Eagles superfan.

“Time has gone by extra slow this week,” he said. “I can’t sleep at night. I’ve gotten maybe an hour of sleep every single night, so like, it’s worse than Christmas week, like leading up to Christmas, so I literally don’t know what to do. My mom is like, ‘You need to calm down.’”

Gio and his family are headed to the Super Bowl after a secret donor gave them $10,000. They had planned to stay in an old, rundown hotel – until Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay found out.

“We’re gonna be there just to sleep, you know, so we’re like it’s fine, if the sheets are nasty, it’s fine. And so Mr. Irsay gave us a hotel room. It’s a really nice hotel,” Giovanni said.

Gio also ended up with media passes, so he’ll be in the locker rooms doing interviews after the game, chasing his media dreams.

“I’m fully ready to ask whoever is the Super Bowl MVP and Coach (Nick) Sirianni some questions in the media room afterwards. I’m gonna record it and put it in a podcast,” he said.

Can the superfan separate his passion for the Eagles and be professional during the game, and will emotions boil over if they win?

“I’ll probably cry, yeah,” Giovanni said with a smile.