Teachers can cash in on giveaways at Tuesday's IKEA event

FISHERS, Ind — Just as most teachers kick off summer break, IKEA is hosting an event to thank them for their hard work this school year.

The IKEA location in Fishers is celebrating local educators with its Teacher Appreciation Event on Tuesday, June 7.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say the first 150 teachers in line will receive a gift card worth up to $100.

Teachers must show a teacher ID, proof of educator status or a homeschool certification letter to participate.

Then, teachers will be invited to take part in events inside the store, like classroom-themed giveaways and scavenger hunts. Teachers will also be treated to snacks while they shop.

“Our local educators deserve so much recognition,” said IKEA Fishers’ Loyalty Manager Aubrey Merki. “We are excited to host teachers in-store for this special event and show them some love.”

Officials said IKEA Family loyalty members will also get exclusive, one-day only discounts throughout the store on Tuesday.