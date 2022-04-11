IFD responds to troublesome vacant house fire near Fountain Square

Squatters are known to use the property and have caused fires there in the past.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire crews were called to a house fire just off Interstate 65 in a neighborhood south of Fountain Square early Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Crews responded to a familiar address in the 1500 block of Olive Street, near Shelby and Prospect streets, just after 5 a.m. on a report of a house on fire. The vacant, two-story house had heavy flames coming from the second floor attic on both the front and back of the house.

Neighbors said they see squatters regularly going in and out of the house.

IFD said they had to extinguish another fire in the back of the house in October that was started by squatters. Utilities have been turned off since the house is vacant.

Nobody was injured in Friday's fire, which was out by 5:30 a.m. and the scene cleared shortly after 6 a.m.