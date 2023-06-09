IFD responds to vacant building fire on city's east side

The fire started Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of East Washington Street, near South Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a vacant building fire on the city's near east side Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 4800 block of East Washington Street, near South Emerson Avenue.

According to an IFD spokesperson, the fire quickly spread through multiple floors in the building, which used to be apartments.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside due to unstable floors and structuring. The IFD spokesperson said firefighters are now treating hotspots and will do another search of the building afterward.

There were no injuries reported.

The intersection of East Washington Street and South Emerson Avenue is closed as officials work to determine the cause of the fire.

According to the IFD spokesperson, the outside of the home next to the vacant building was damaged.