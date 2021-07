Officials say nothing else was found subsurface inside or around the vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating after a car was found in the White River Sunday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., IFD Tactical Dive Team crews responded after a hiker reported a submerged vehicle in the water at the White River and Washington Street.

The car was towed out of the water.