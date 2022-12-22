IFD: 1 hospitalized after truck crashes into apartment building on near north side

Crews responded to the 700 block of East 30th Street, near Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, around 9:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building on Indianapolis' near north side Thursday morning, IFD said.

Around 9:30 a.m., crews responded to an apartment building in the 700 block of East 30th Street, near East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, for a report of a crash.

There they located a truck that had crashed into an apartment building, landing on a bed inside an apartment and trapping a person underneath.

The person was freed and taken to a local hospital. The person was believed to have suffered serious injuries, an Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson told 13News.

IFD said a multi-car crash near 30th Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive led to the truck striking the building.