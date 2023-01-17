IFD: Person found dead in northwest side house fire

Fire crews responded to a home in the 6100 block of King Avenue, near Michigan Road and West 62nd Street, around 2 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead in a house fire on Indianapolis' northwest side Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

One person, who has not been identified by officials, was found dead inside the house, an IFD spokesperson told 13News.

A routine investigation is underway to determine the person's cause of death, IFD said.

Fire crews worked for an extended period to knock down the fire. There were no fire hydrants in the area, complicating that effort.