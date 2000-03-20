Veteran IFD firefighter dies suddenly from COVID-19 complications

IFD said Gerald Brooks died of complications from COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is mourning the sudden loss of a firefighter.

The department said Gerald Brooks, a 21-year veteran of IFD, died of complications from COVID-19. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Brooks will be honored with full honors and a presumptive line of duty death service, IFD said.

Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 11, from 4-9 p.m. and again on Friday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m. at Grace Apostolic Church at 649 E. 22nd St. in Indianapolis. Both visitations are open to the public.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Grace Apostolic Church and is also open to the public.

Brooks will be buried at Springs Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Indiana State Police will escort Brooks' body from the funeral home to the Ohio state line, where the procession will be picked up by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Cincinnati Police.

The Cincinnati Firefighters Union and Cincinnati Black Firefighters Association will provide Brooks with the appropriate firefighter line of duty burial honors.

Brooks is survived by his 17-year-old son, who is a senior at North Central High School. Brooks previously served as vice president and secretary of the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association.