IFD: Man dies in northeast side house fire

Firefighters located the son of the homeowner inside the cluttered house 30 minutes after they arrived.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a house fire Saturday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Firefighers were called to the house on Timberline Drive, near 82nd Street and Fall Creek Road, just before 6 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke when they arrived.

The woman who owned the home was able to escape. Her adult son was still inside, along with several animals, who did not survive.

Fire crews from Indianapolis and Lawrence dealt with heavy clutter inside the house while battling the fire, which appeared to start in the garage and spread through the attic.

They eventually located the 50-year-old man inside approximately 30 minutes after they arrived.

He is the eighth fire fataly in the IFD service district this year.

The house had working smoke alarms.