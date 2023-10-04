IFD investigating fire that damaged home on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that caused significant damage at a home on Indianapolis' north side Wednesday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m., crews responded to the home in the 2600 block of Butterfield Drive, near East 71st Street and North Keystone Avenue, for a report of a fire.
A garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, and the fire also caused damage to the nearby home. A man and woman were inside the home at the time and made it out without injury.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.
One firefighter experienced heat exhaustion battling the fire but was not transported to the hospital and expected to be alright, IFD Battalion Chief Ronnie Anderson told 13News.