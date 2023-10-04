IFD investigating fire that damaged home on Indianapolis' north side

Crews responded to the fire in the 2600 block of Butterfield Drive, near East 71st Street and North Keystone Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that caused significant damage at a home on Indianapolis' north side Wednesday morning.

A garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, and the fire also caused damage to the nearby home. A man and woman were inside the home at the time and made it out without injury.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.