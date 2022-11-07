IFD firefighters injured by ceiling collapse in vacant house

The firefighters were battling a house fire on the southeast side Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis firefighters were slightly injured Sunday morning when a ceiling collapsed while they were working to put out a house fire on the southeast side.

The fire was dispatched at 8:25 a.m. near the intersection of East Minnesota and Draper streets.

The house was vacant and there were no other injuries.

Crews were able to put out fire in 20 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

Neighbors said squatters may be to blame for starting the fire, according to a Twitter post by IFD.

8:25 AM - 2 #IFD FF’s slightly injured after a ceiling collapses as they fought the blaze inside a vacant structure. The fire at E Minnesota St. & Draper St. was brought under control in 20 mins & is under investigation. Neighbors say squatters may be to blame. pic.twitter.com/ypXZKOEmtR — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) July 10, 2022

IFD also responded overnight to another vacant house fire at 48 North Bradley Avenue on the east side. There, the original fire spread north and south to damage neighboring homes that were also vacant.

There were no injuries and neighbors said they saw squatters using those houses.