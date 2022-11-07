IFD firefighters injured by ceiling collapse in vacant house

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis firefighters were slightly injured Sunday morning when a ceiling collapsed while they were working to put out a house fire on the southeast side.
The fire was dispatched at 8:25 a.m. near the intersection of East Minnesota and Draper streets.
The house was vacant and there were no other injuries.
Crews were able to put out fire in 20 minutes.
The cause is under investigation.
Neighbors said squatters may be to blame for starting the fire, according to a Twitter post by IFD.
IFD also responded overnight to another vacant house fire at 48 North Bradley Avenue on the east side. There, the original fire spread north and south to damage neighboring homes that were also vacant.
There were no injuries and neighbors said they saw squatters using those houses.