Firefighters free man's leg from elevator doors at downtown apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in good condition after firefighters worked to free his leg from an elevator.
The Indianapolis Fire Department said they responded to 901 Ft. Wayne Ave. Friday morning on a report of a man's leg trapped in an elevator between the 14th and 15th floors.
Firefighters cut the power to the elevator before freeing the man's leg.
Medics checked the man's leg at the scene.
What other people are reading:
- Purdue officer on leave over viral arrest video; police investigating
- 5 years later: ISP superintendent looks back on half-decade of Delphi murder investigation
- Riley kid heading to Super Bowl, thanks to Jim Irsay
- Westfield mother wrapping gifts for a living with successful business
- Koalas declared an endangered species as disease, lost habitat take toll
- Woman celebrates 10th year of sobriety with Minnesota trooper who arrested her for drunk driving
- Coronavirus can destroy the placenta and lead to stillbirths, study finds
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI, the most unlikely matchup in history