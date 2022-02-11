x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Firefighters free man's leg from elevator doors at downtown apartment

IFD said the man's leg was trapped between the 14th and 15th floors.
Credit: IFD

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in good condition after firefighters worked to free his leg from an elevator. 

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they responded to 901 Ft. Wayne Ave. Friday morning on a report of a man's leg trapped in an elevator between the 14th and 15th floors. 

Firefighters cut the power to the elevator before freeing the man's leg. 

Medics checked the man's leg at the scene.

Related Articles

What other people are reading:

In Other News

Jalea Brooks visits Bethel A.M.E. Church