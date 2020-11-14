IFD firefighter dies after complaining of chest pain while on duty

IFD Engineer Matthew Bennett was responding to a car that had driven into a home when he began experiencing chest pains.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is mourning the loss of a colleague after an active duty firefighter died the day after he began complaining of chest pain while responding to a scene.

Matthew D. Bennett, 49, was an engineer with IFD. He was part of a unit called to respond to a structural collapse on Indy's northeast side on Friday, Nov. 13. Bennett was driving the truck and arrived at 10:15 a.m. to find a car had driven into a home through the garage. There were no injuries.

Shortly after arriving to the scene, Bennett was in an ambulance with medics from the City of Lawrence, complaining of chest pain. Shortly after 10:45 a.m., the medics drove Bennett to Community Hospital North, where he immediately went into surgery.

Despite quick action from medics and the hospital, Bennett died Saturday afternoon, surrounded by family at the hospital.

Bennett is survived by his wife, Carlita Bennett, daughter Samantha (16), stepdaughter Allie Brouwer (25), stepson Chandler Brouwer (22) and three grandchildren, Grace, Gwen and William Jr.