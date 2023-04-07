IFD: Fire at north side apartment complex destroys several cars, damages building

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are working to determine whether fireworks may have caused a fire that destroyed several cars and damaged multiple structures at a north Indianapolis apartment complex late Tuesday.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., crews were called to the 6700 block of Gateshead Lane, at the Summit at Keystone Apartments near 65th Street and North Keystone Avenue, for a reported dumpster fire.
At the scene, crews found a dumpster, multiple cars and a carport on fire, and requested additional resources in fighting the fire, which began to spread to the outside of a nearby apartment building.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control within about 30 minutes. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.
Three cars and the carport were completely destroyed, and another seven cars were damaged.
No occupants were displaced in the apartment building, as most of the damage was limited to the exterior, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.
Witnesses at the scene told firefighters that multiple people were launching fireworks in the area of the dumpster and carport before the fire began.