IFD: Fire destroys barn at south side animal shelter; no animals displaced

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire destroyed a barn at an animal shelter on Indianapolis' south side early Monday, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to Rosie's Southside Animal Shelter in the 1600 block of West Edgewood Avenue, just west of South Harding Street, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fire.

There they found heavy fire coming from a barn on the property. Crews worked for just under a half hour to bring the fire under control.

The barn, which shelter directors said was used for laundry and other storage, for completely destroyed.

Fortunately, no animals were injured or displaced in the fire, IFD said.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services assisted at the scene.