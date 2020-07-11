A deck fire fueled by a wood pile heavily damaged a house on E. 91st St. in Indianapolis early Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters needed a second alarm to battle an overnight house fire in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood on the far north side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

According to IFD, the a sleeping couple was awakened by their dogs shortly before 3:45 a.m. by a fire that started on their wooden deck and spread to the house.

They were able to get out, along with their two dogs and two cats.

But the fire was fueled by a large pile of split wood that was stored underneath the deck, and IFD command ordered second alarm and had to undertake defensive measures as heavy fire spread through home on 91st Street between Westfield Blvd. and the Monon Trail.

Nobody was injured.

The three-year-old house sustained significant damage.