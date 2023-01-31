IFD: Woman, dog dead after east side house fire

Fire crews responded to a home in the 1200 block of North Irvington Avenue, just south of Community Hospital East, shortly after 6 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after being pulled from a house fire on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 1200 block of North Irvington Avenue, just south of Community Hospital East, for the fire shortly after 6 a.m.

A 60-year-old woman was taken in extremely critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

#BREAKING @IFD_NEWS is on scene of a house fire along 1200 block of north Irvington. Officials say one woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. One dog died. Cause a fire still under investigation. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/PW0EQnaK4d — Matthew Fultz (@matthewfultztv) January 31, 2023

One dog died in the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation, officials said.

Fire officials said it was not clear whether there were working smoke detectors in the house.