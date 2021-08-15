2-alarm fire displaces eight people from Indianapolis double residence

The fire started outside the northern half of the house on Washington Blvd. and quickly spread to the southern half.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight people were burned out of their double residence on the near northside early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Nobody was hurt.

The fire started just before 5:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Washington Boulevard. The people living in the north half of the home said their power went out and they found fire on the outside of the two-story house near where the power lines connect. The four adults living there were able to get out safely.

Before fire crews arrived, the flames had spread to the southern half of the house. Two adults and two children living there also evacuated safely.

Both homes sustained significant damage, and five cats are still missing from the two homes.

The family in the southern side did not have insurance and is working with IFD Victims Assistance and the Red Cross to find shelter.

Fire crews called for a second alarm and needed a defensive attack when on the of the floors collapsed. Both fires were both out by 7 a.m. before they spread to any neighboring houses.

Investigators are still looking for a cause of the fire. Residents said their power has been on and off during the last month.