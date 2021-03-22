IFD called to another fire at former Best Inn motel property

Sunday's fire was the second at the S. Harding Street address this weekend, and the tenth call to the empty motel since last January.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters were called to another fire at the former Best Inn motel property on South Harding Street Sunday night.

This was the second fire run to the same address this weekend, and the tenth fire call there since January of 2020.

Calls to 911 just before 7 p.m. Sunday brought crews from Decatur Township and fire investigators from IFD.

The fire on the back side of the abandoned building was under control within 15 minutes, and nobody was hurt.

According to IFD, the fire was set intentionally at the building where power has been shut off. Witnesses say squatters have been spotted on the property just north of Interstate 465.

During the weekend's first fire at the motel on Saturday, a Decatur Twp. firefighter was injured when he was struck by a hose and taken to the hospital.