IFD battles two west side fires Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two fires roughly eight blocks apart kept Indianapolis firefighters busy on the west side of the city early Saturday morning.
Nobody was injured in either fire.
Just after 5:45 a.m. the call came out for a fire in a vacant duplex at 348 N. Addison Street near Haughville. Crews found heavy fire ripping through the double residence, which neighbors said squatters had been using for shelter.
IFD had been called to that same address for smaller fires twice before.
Then just after 10 a.m. crews were dispatched to a trailer yard at 500 South Holmes Avenue after calls to 911 reported heavy black smoke. Although only one container was burning, firefighters found limited access for their hoses to get water to the fire since containers were stacked end-to-end.
The causes of both fires are under investigation. Holmes and Addison are one block apart and the fires occurred approximately three blocks north and five blocks south of West Washington Street on Indy's west side.