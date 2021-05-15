IFD battles two west side fires Saturday morning

Nobody was injured in the fires the occurred at a vacant duplex and a trailer lot approximately eight blocks apart.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two fires roughly eight blocks apart kept Indianapolis firefighters busy on the west side of the city early Saturday morning.

Nobody was injured in either fire.

Just after 5:45 a.m. the call came out for a fire in a vacant duplex at 348 N. Addison Street near Haughville. Crews found heavy fire ripping through the double residence, which neighbors said squatters had been using for shelter.

IFD had been called to that same address for smaller fires twice before.

Then just after 10 a.m. crews were dispatched to a trailer yard at 500 South Holmes Avenue after calls to 911 reported heavy black smoke. Although only one container was burning, firefighters found limited access for their hoses to get water to the fire since containers were stacked end-to-end.

While already out for another event, @IFD_CHIEF Malone caught the fire at 500 S Holmes & wasted no time jumping in to help crews w/ the layout for the initial water supply. The fire was contained to 1 semi truck& under control in minutes. Blaze now #underinvestigation No injuries pic.twitter.com/GJyrTHiKAB — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) May 15, 2021