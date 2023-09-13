IFD: About 200 people displaced after Meridian Street apartment fire

The fire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday broke out in a ninth-floor apartment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire damaged an Indianapolis apartment building and left dozens of people scrambling to find temporary housing Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Meridian Street.

Smoke was visible from an upper floor window when firefighters arrived.

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said the blaze broke out in a ninth-floor unit. Investigators are looking into whether a candle was the source of the fire.

No one was injured. We're told several animals were rescued.