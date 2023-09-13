IFD: About 200 people displaced after Meridian Street apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire damaged an Indianapolis apartment building and left dozens of people scrambling to find temporary housing Wednesday evening.
The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Meridian Street.
Smoke was visible from an upper floor window when firefighters arrived.
An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said the blaze broke out in a ninth-floor unit. Investigators are looking into whether a candle was the source of the fire.
No one was injured. We're told several animals were rescued.
The spokesperson said approximately 200 people were displaced. The electric utility had to be disconnected after the fire and has not yet been restored.