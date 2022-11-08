IFD: 20 displaced, firefighter injured in fire at southeast side apartment complex

Fire crews responded to the Emerson Village Apartments around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty people were displaced and a firefighter was slightly injured in a fire at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' southeast side Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the Emerson Village Apartments, near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Shelbyville Road, around 4:15 a.m. for several reports of a fire.

Heavy fire was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes, with the building sustaining heavy damage.

One firefighter was injured battling the fire, an Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said. The extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

Sixteen units were impacted, with eight heavily damaged from the fire and another eight sustaining significant smoke damage.