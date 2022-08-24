IFD: 2 people escape injury in early morning house fire

It happened in the 3200 block of Sutherland Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were checked for injuries after an early morning house fire just north of downtown Indianapolis.

Firefighters responded to the alarm in the 3200 block of Sutherland Avenue, near 32nd & Fall Creek Parkway, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find fire showing from all sides of the house.

IFD said two women were inside the home when the fire broke out. Both women were checked by EMS at the scene and were apparently not injured.