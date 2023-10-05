IFD: 2 firefighters sustain minor injuries battling near east side house fire

Crews responded to the 900 block of North Oxford Street, near North Rural and East 10th streets, shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a house fire on Indianapolis' near east side early Thursday that caused significant damage.

Shortly after 3:15 a.m. Oct. 5, crews responded the 900 block of North Oxford Street, near North Rural and East 10th streets, and found heavy fire coming from a home.

After a neighbor reported people possibly inside the home, crews conducted multiple searches, but did not find anyone inside.

Crews brought the fire under control in roughly 30 minutes, limiting the spread to neighboring homes as much as possible.

BREAKING — Firefighters responding to fire at this vacant home on Indy’s northeast side. Everyone made it out safely next door. 2 firefighters slightly injured. Cause unclear.@WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/faP9uaMyY4 — Gina Glaros (@ginaglaros) October 5, 2023

Two firefighters were taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries, IFD said.

One man from a neighboring house was displaced by the fire.