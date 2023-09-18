IFD: 1 person dead after house near East 42nd Street & Sherman Drive

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Devon Drive

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a house fire on Indianapolis' near-east side.

The fire department was called to a report of a fire alarm at around 9:23 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Devon Drive. The home is in a neighborhood near East 42nd Street and North Sherman Drive.

Firefighters found a 67-year-old man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The homeowner - the victim's niece - evacuated the residence after trying unsuccessfully to extinguish the blaze and rescue her uncle, according to IFD.

There were no other injuries reported.