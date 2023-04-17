IFD: 1 dead, at least 10 hospitalized after northwest side apartment fire

Fire crews responded to the Highland Pointe Apartments, along Michigan Road just south of Kessler Boulevard West Drive, around 4:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead and at least 10 more were hospitalized in an apartment fire on Indianapolis' northwest side early Monday, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the Highland Pointe Apartments, along Michigan Road just south of Kessler Boulevard West Drive, around 4:45 a.m. for reports of an fire with people possibly trapped.

There they found heavy fire coming from an apartment building and many people on balconies, with some jumping to escape the fire.

Crews rescued at least 30 people, IFD said. At least 10-12 people, including children, were transported to local hospitals.

One person was found dead inside the apartment building.