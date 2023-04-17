IFD: 1 dead, 8 injured in northwest side apartment fire

Fire crews responded to the Highland Pointe Apartments, along Michigan Road just south of Kessler Boulevard West Drive, just before 4:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman died and nine other people were taken to local hospitals with injuries after an apartment fire on Indianapolis' northwest side early Monday, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the Highland Pointe Apartments, along Michigan Road just south of Kessler Boulevard West Drive, just before 4:45 a.m. for reports of an fire with people possibly trapped.

When firefighters arrived at 4:44 a.m., they found heavy fire coming from a three-story apartment building and many people on balconies, with some jumping to escape the fire.

Crews rescued at least 30 people from the building, which was fully occupied, according to IFD, and delayed putting water on the fire for the first 15 minutes while they helped occupants down from the upper floors.

A female victim, whose identity has not been shared by authorities, was found inside the building and pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine people were taken to local hospitals. Five of those people were in serious condition, IFD said, including one adult and four children. One firefighter was slightly injured.

A total of 20 IFD and nine Pike Township Fire Department crews responded to the scene.

A second alarm was sounded 15 minutes after the first dispatch.

Crews believe the fire started on the third floor of the building. A total of 44 apartments were damaged by fire, smoke, water or a loss of utilities. All of the residents will be displaced until investigators finish their assessment and utilities are restored.

A few updates:



- Fire crews are packing up.

- Michigan Rd is back open.

The Red Cross is providing assistance.