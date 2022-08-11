IDOH partners with The Milk Bank to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies

The Every Ounce Counts initiative, a statewide collaborative effort, will work to increase immediate and long-term milk donations.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced a new partnership with The Milk Bank to host milk drives in order to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies.

NOTE: The above video is from a May report on The Milk Bank.

The Every Ounce Counts initiative, a statewide collaborative effort, will work to increase immediate and long-term milk donations, with the goal of providing convenient opportunities for milk donors to help improve infant health and save lives, the health department said.

The milk drives will allow interested donors to complete their blood draw and make their first donation during one event after pre-registering online.

Future milk drives will be held at these times and locations:

Aug. 13 in Monroe County with IU Health Bloomington Hospital

Aug. 23 in Lake County with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

Sept. 8 in Clark County with Clark Memorial Health

Sept. (date TBD) in Allen County with Dupont Hospital

Oct. 7 in Marion County for a final celebration at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

Anyone who wants to register for the August events or express interest in the additional dates and locations can visit this link. Interested donors who can't attend a milk drive can learn more here, while those in need of milk can call 317-536-1670 or complete an application at this link.

The clinics will also have information on safe options to donate during the current formula shortage and beyond.

“In the absence of a mother’s own milk, pasteurized donor human milk offers optimal nutrition, easy digestibility and immunologic protection against diseases," Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a statement. "Since every ounce counts, we have launched six milk drives around the state to ensure that there is enough donor milk for every infant in need.”

Every Once Counts launched July 26 with a milk drive at Franciscan Community Center hosted by Franciscan Health Lafayette, where 4,100 ounces of milk were collected, which is enough for over 12,000 feedings for NICU babies.