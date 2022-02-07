State Police responds to 2 incidents of ice shattering drivers' windshields

Indiana State Police used this opportunity to remind drivers to remove all ice and snow from their vehicle that may fall off.

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is reminding drivers to remove ice and snow from their vehicles after reports of two incidents Sunday.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles shared a photo on his Facebook page and said a large sheet of ice came off a vehicle and shattered the windshield of another vehicle on Interstate 74, near Batesville.

Wheeles said the vehicle that lost the ice did not stop at the scene. He also said the driver and passenger were "showered with glass but otherwise not injured."

ISP used this opportunity to remind drivers to remove all ice and snow from their vehicle that may fall off since it could cause problems for other drivers.

Wheeles said ISP Trooper Korry Clark investigated a similar incident Sunday on I-65, near Columbus.