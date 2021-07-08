Cool off Friday with drive-thru ice cream social at Victory Field

All proceeds from the event will benefit the programs of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ice cream sounds like the perfect way to begin the weekend!

The American Dairy Association Indiana is hosting its 32nd annual downtown ice cream social Friday, July 9 at the Victory Field parking lot from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will be drive-thru service, with vehicles entering the parking lot from West Street and exiting onto Maryland Street.

The variety of prepackaged treats were provided by Prairie Farms, Kroger and Schwans. Pup cups will be available for pets as well.

Don’t forget to drive-thru Victory Field this Friday, July 9th between 11am and 2pm for our 32nd annual Ice Cream Social, benefitting the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis. Choose between 7 different ice cream options. Cash & credit card donations will be accepted! #IceCreamCommunity pic.twitter.com/GXQYvSilpe — Indiana Dairy Assoc. (@INDairy) July 6, 2021

There is no set price for the ice cream treats, but guests are asked to donate whatever they choose. Cash and credit card donations will be accepted. All proceeds from the event will benefit the programs of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

Balloon artists, local celebrities, mascots and the Hoosier Santas will entertain guests while they wait in line to get their treats.