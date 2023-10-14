ICC announces 2023-24 Indy concert season - A World Showcase

The choir's 38th concert season aims to transport the audience on a journey around the globe.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Children's Choir (ICC) just announced its 38th Concert Season for 2023-2024 – A World Showcase.

The purpose of the show is to transport the audience on a journey around the globe, celebrating rich diversity of cultures in its performances.

The voices of singers from over 25 different ICC choirs will be featured in the 8-concert series. Performing singers will range in age from kindergarten to high school, in addition to an appearance from ICC alumni singers going as far back as the 1986.

Along with singers from across central Indiana, each concert will also feature a community partner that will further the audience’s exploration of diversity, equity, inclusivity, and accessibility right here in Indianapolis.

Season tickets are $12 for each performance, advance single tickets are $14 each and ages 5 and under can attend performances for free. Tickets can be purchased online in advance here.

For a full list of concert dates, times, and locations, please visit the ICC website.

Here's a list of the 8 different concerts that will make up the series:

Reflections: Sounds of the Pacific

October 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The 2023-2024 Concert Season begins in October with "Reflections: Sounds of the Pacific" that will evoke the sounds of fiery volcanoes balanced with shaded tranquil gardens. Singers will share reflections of the region with songs from India, China, the Pacific Islands, and more.



A European Holiday

December 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

December 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

December 17, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. In December, the ICC’s holiday concert tradition continues with multiple performances featuring songs you’d encounter as you visit classic Christmas markets, candlelit quaint villages and snow-capped Alpine mountains on "A European Holiday".



The Crossroads of America

March 10, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. March brings the choir’s singers and the audience back to the roots of the U.S.A. with a concert titled "The Crossroads of America". Just as railways, rivers, byways and highways physically connect the people of the U.S., song connects us in spirit as we come together at the crossroads of harmony and diversity to celebrate the soul of America.



Christel DeHaan In Harmony: Rhythm of the Lands

May 4, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. "Christel DeHaan In Harmony: Rhythm of the Lands" will be presented in early May. From the infectious beats of African drumming to the mesmerizing melodies of Arabic compositions, this concert will take audiences on a trek of cultural fusion and rhythmic exploration.



Sacred Harmonies: The Soul of Misa Criolla