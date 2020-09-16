Indiana Black Expo offering Hoosiers webinar about digital business survival

The webinar called "Upping your Digital Game" will give advice to small- and minority-owned businesses trying to stay afloat.

Small- and minority-owned businesses struggling with digital presence during the pandemic are getting some help. Registration is open for webinar called "Upping Your Digital Game to Combat COVID-19."

The webinar was put together by Indiana Black Expo. The owner of Sip and Share Wines said it's one you don't want to miss.

Nicole Kearney is one of the panelists who will be offering advice.

Her wine company was forced to do business differently after the pandemic completely shutdown their gatherings for tasting, which was a huge part of their customer sales base. Kearney and her employees started participating in the webinars to learn how to adjust to a digital platform and maintain sales and service verses shutting down like they witnessed other small businesses do.

"We had to jump start our online presence and figure out a way how to get people interested in our product, which was starting what we called 'sip-experiences' ... interactive online tasting to let them try a small amount of our wine to get them to buy a larger scale purchase," she said. "Ours happened to be one ounce bottles of wine that they could drink. That was super helpful to for us keeping our doors open when we had no idea where this pandemic was going to go."

Panelists will talk about how small companies can create an effective digital presence to stay open and maintain profits. IBE President & CEO Tanya McKenzie signed off on the webinar hoping to help so many struggling businesses facing the threat of shutting down because they were caught off guard without a digital plan or how to survive in the virtual world.

During the webinar participants will also learn about incredible resources that are available to help small businesses with websites and other digital marketing efforts.

"Some people just can't figure out a way to pivot and make their business available online," said Kearney.

The participants will also be treated to no-cost assistance thanks to the partnership between The Indiana Small Business Development Center and the IU Kelly School of Business. The business owners may even learn they are eligible for other free programs to help them with their digital marketing platforms.

Kearney told 13 News participants can even walk away with priceless info to help boost your digital presence.

"I want them to come to the webinar and hear," Kearney said. "I am going to tell them exactly what it is there, but we are getting raves about it and we got the service done for free."

The "Upping Your Digital Game" webinar is at noon Sept. 24.