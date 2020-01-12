IACS asking for community's help to keep stray, lost animals out of the shelter this winter

Due to COVID-19 precautions, IACS has had to make changes that limits the number of staff members in the building, which has caused their resources to be limited.

INDIANAPOLIS — As winter approaches, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking for the community's help in making sure that stray and lost animals don't end up in the shelter.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, IACS has had to make changes that limits the number of staff members in the building. This has caused their resources to be limited.

This is why IACS is working to make sure that the shelter prioritizes emergency intakes such as cruelty, injured, abandoned, and bite cases.

IACS is still accepting stray or found animals, but is asking residents to take a few steps before making an appointment to bring the animal to the shelter:

Check for a collar and tag. Some pets have a collar with the phone number stitched in. Post a photo and information of where the pet was found on Indy Lost Pet Alert, NextDoor, your neighborhood social media group, and your social media accounts. Most lost and stray pets tend to stick close to home. Take the animal to the nearest vet clinic to check for a microchip. If there’s a microchip, contact the owner and reunite the pet with its family. If there’s no microchip, hold onto the animal (if you can) and continue searching for its owner. The shelter offers resources to help residents hold onto stray or lost animals until the owner can be found.