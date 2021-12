All proceeds will be donated to the Friends of IACS Foundation.

INDIANAPOLIS — With 2022 right around the corner, Indianapolis Animal Care Services announced a new way to help support the shelter's mission.

The 2022 IACS Feline Alumni Calendar was created by Hotel Bravo to help the cats of Indianapolis' only open-intake animal shelter.

The calendar features IAC's adopted cats as well as a few community cats. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Friends of IACS Foundation.

