Both directions of I-65 on northwest side of Indianapolis to close for 14 hours

The closure begins Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. and reopens Sunday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a 14-hour closure for both directions of Interstate 65 on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The closure begins Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. and reopens Sunday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

During the closure, crews with INDOT contractor Beaty Construction will set beams across I-65 for the new Traders Lane bridge.

The detour will use I-865 and I-465.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when driving in and around all work zones.