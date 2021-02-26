I feel fine: Rich Van Wyk shares his 'second vaccination' experience

Nearly a million Hoosiers have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rich Van Wyk talks about getting his second shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News reporter Rich VanWyk got his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, and we asked him how it went.

"It was very well," he said. "It was nine minutes from the time I got into the line until the time I walked out the door with the vaccination. Everything was fast and efficient."

We asked if the process differed in any way from the first dose visit.

"They asked me for a driver's license or an insurance card. They want to confirm my identity because these vaccinations are intended for Indiana people only. They assured me that I would not be charged for the vaccination, but it looks like they want to make a claim with my insurance company, based upon what I heard. Pfizer, that's what they gave the first time and, of course, you have to stick to that same vaccine for your second vaccination."

We also asked Rich how he was feeling, considering reports from some that there might be more reactions after the second vaccine dose.

"I feel well enough to work," said Rich. "But at the same time, about an hour and a half after I had the vaccine, (there was a) headache coming on. After some over-the-counter pain reliever, it hasn't bothered me. I feel fine. I will say that looking over the possible side effects, you're thinking it isn't going to be worse than the first one. Do I have to worry about having flu-like symptoms through the night? But then I put it in perspective. I've had teeth removed at that root canals, a colonoscopy. This can't be anything nearly as bad as those things."

About an hour and a half after getting my second COVID-19 vaccination I felt a headache coming on so I took an over-the-counter pain killer. all is well. @VanwykWTHR pic.twitter.com/iCYLpieiQM — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) February 25, 2021

And Rich talked about the peace of mind that comes with being fully-vaccinated.

Almost 1M Hoosiers have received their first #COID19 vaccination, but it is important to still follow safety recommendations.



Let's look out for one another and maintain social distance and wear a mask when out in public.https://t.co/O59KbnWOWo#INThisTogether pic.twitter.com/36AtiCp1xy — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) February 25, 2021