I-70 crash closes all eastbound lanes near Greenfield

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — At least one person was injured in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 70 in Hancock County.

All eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed shortly after the collision. A check of INDOT's traffic camera network shows cars and trucks stopped in both lanes for miles behind the crash.

In a social media post, Hancock County's 911 Center said those lanes would be closed "for an extended amount of time" during the investigation. They suggested eastbound traffic exit at Post Road to avoid the delays. The exit at Mount Comfort Road is currently closed for construction.

Eastbound I-70 is CLOSED due to a serious crash near mile marker 103. Traffic will have to exit at Post Road for now since MM 96 is closed until road is reopened. No estimate yet. @FOX59 @wrtv @WISH_TV @WTHRcom @WIBCTraffic pic.twitter.com/ygjbPae5Jb — Hancock County 911 (@HancockIN911) August 26, 2022