I-70 closed near Holt Rd. after deadly overnight crash, semi fire

Eastbound lanes have been shut down for several hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Interstate 70 heading east on the west side of Indianapolis is shut down near Holt Road after a deadly crash and fire involving a semi.

State Police reported the crash just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday and expect the closure from the crash to last several more hours as crash investigation and cleanup takes place at the scene of the crash.

I-70 MM 76.0 EB near Holt / mile 76 All lanes closed 6 hours due to a vehicle fire — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) January 10, 2021

Drivers can access downtown on Washington or Morris Streets and through traffic from the west side should consider I-465 around the city to avoid delays.