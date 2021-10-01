I-70 closed near Holt Rd. after deadly overnight crash, semi fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Interstate 70 heading east on the west side of Indianapolis is shut down near Holt Road after a deadly crash and fire involving a semi.
State Police reported the crash just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday and expect the closure from the crash to last several more hours as crash investigation and cleanup takes place at the scene of the crash.
Drivers can access downtown on Washington or Morris Streets and through traffic from the west side should consider I-465 around the city to avoid delays.
