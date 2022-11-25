I-69 semi crash sends 2 to the hospital

The crash closed all lanes of I-69 southbound east of Anderson.

ANDERSON, Ind — EDITOR'S NOTE: INDOT previously reported a confirmed fatality in the crash. This story has since been updated with details from police that no one involved suffered fatal injuries.

Two people were injured in a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A 2008 Mack dump truck was traveling northbound between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. The truck veered off the left side of the road and crossed the median, going airborne over the barrier cable.

The truck hit a southbound semi-truck that was carrying frozen food. The dump truck overturned, blocking both lanes of southbound traffic.

The semi was pushed off the right side of the road, and stopped on its side in a field.

The drivers of both trucks were the only people involved. They were both taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson with non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were open by 1:30 p.m., while the southbound lanes were still expected to be closed for several more hours.

The crash is still under investigation.