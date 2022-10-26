At least 1 killed in I-65 crash on Indianapolis' south side

The collision happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 65 around Southport Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — An interstate highway crash on Indianapolis' south side claimed at least one life late Tuesday.

Police haven't shared details, but an advisory from the Indiana Department of Transportation said it was a fatal crash involving a semi tractor trailer.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed after the accident. The highway fully reopened around 1:45 a.m.