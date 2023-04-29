I-465 multiple-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead

The collision happened around 8 p.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Saturday evening when multiple cars collided on Indianapolis' east side.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Interstate 465 just north of 56th Street.

The crash resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes except for an "express lane" currently operating in the construction zone in the area.

Police encouraged motorists to seek alternate routes.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson said a crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

13News has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated.