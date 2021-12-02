HVAF surprises 2 veterans with new cars

The organization, which supports veterans in Indiana, partnered with Geico to give away the cars.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two veterans are new car owners thanks to generosity on Giving Tuesday from HVAF of Indiana.

The veteran support organization teamed up with Geico to give the veterans free cars to help with having regular transportation.

One of the recipients, Kyle Koester, first reached out to HVAF in July when he was on the verge of homelessness.

"I had been staying in hotels and stuff, and I figured there had to be help out there somewhere," Koester said. "They've helped me get established. They helped me have my own place. Now, they got me a car. They helped me get employment, helped me through school. Everything I need they helped me with."

Koester said the new car will help make a huge difference in his life because he'll no longer have to depend on Uber or Lyft to get around, especially to see his two daughters.

"I spend more on Uber and Lyfts in a month than I would on a car payment," Koester said.

The other recipient said his car will help allow him to drive his kids to appointments and himself to work.