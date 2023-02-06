Sheriff: Driver of stolen semi intentionally slammed into deputy's patrol car

Police say a driver in a stolen semi-truck slammed into a deputy's patrol car before leading police in a five-mile-long chase.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Huntington County deputy's patrol car was totaled Sunday night by a semi-truck that police say intentionally slammed into it before leading police in a chase.

A semi-truck and trailer that was stolen from Chesterton, Indiana, was spotted in the Warren Travel Plaza at I-69 and State Road 5.

Huntington County Deputy McVoy was the first to arrive. He found the semi and saw someone was in it.

The person inside the truck, identified only as a 34-year-old male from Crown Point, drove away when McVoy tried to speak with him, the Huntington County Sheriff's Office said.

McVoy ran back to his patrol car and got inside it. Then, authorities say, the man purposely crashed into McVoy's car, totaling it.

Two more officers arrived and chased the semi-truck for about five miles.

The truck eventually drove into a field and the driver got out and ran. Officers chased the driver and arrested him.